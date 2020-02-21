|
|
Luke Gruver
10/15/1962 - 2/17/2020
Luke Gruver, 57 years of age of Waterloo, NY, passed away on February 17, 2020 in Waterloo, NY. He worked for 27 years as a truckdriver for H & S Enterprises, Phillipsburg, NJ. He was born in Newton, NJ on October 15, 1962 to the parents Jacob and Elsie Gruver Jr.
He is survived by his sister Deb Hansen of Harmony NJ, brother Jake Gruver & Dean Miller of Halifax PA, sister Pamela Umphrey of East Stroudsburg PA, sister Margo Gruver of Stroudsburg PA, brother Edwin & Karen Gruver of Dingsmans Ferry PA, sister Terri Gruver of East Stroudsburg PA, half sister Melony Bradley of Vernon NJ. He is predeceased by his parents Jacob and Elsie Gruver Jr. and sister Ida Mea Zeigafus.
A period of visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, 11:00am to 1:00pm, at Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, NJ 07825. With a celebration of life reception at Daltons Columbia Inn, 31 Dancatur St., Columbia, NJ, 1:30pm to 4:00pm.
Newbaker Funeral Home
200 Route 94, Blairstown
newbaker.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020