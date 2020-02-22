Home

William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church
200 Brodhead Ave.
East Stroudsburg, PA
Lulu L. Coco


1929 - 2020
Lulu L. Coco Obituary
Lulu L. Coco
09/08/1929 - 02/20/2020
Lulu L. Coco, 90, of Stroud Township, died Thursday afternoon, February 20, 2020, while under hospice care at Alexandria Manor in Nazareth. She was the widow of Frank J. Coco who died June 22, 1983.
Born September 8, 1929, in Danville, she was the only child of the late Charles and Bernadina (Peré) Kile, and lived in Stroudsburg for most of her life.
She first worked for Vassar Bag for 20 years and then later at the jewelry counters at Big N, Ames, and Jamesway, all in Stroudsburg.
Lulu was a former member of St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church in East Stroudsburg; and was a member of the wrestling mother's club at Stroudsburg High School.
Surviving are five children, Frank Coco Jr. of East Stroudsburg, Philip Coco of East Stroudsburg, Samuel Coco and wife, Wendy, of Nazareth, Judith Larch of Loganville, Ga., and Janet Katinowski and husband, William, of Shillington; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Coco; and a grandson, Jeffrey Coco.
There will be a viewing from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 27, at St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church, 200 Brodhead Ave., East Stroudsburg. Burial will follow in Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
