Lydia Marlene Rabe
5/16/1946 - 2/4/2020
Lydia Marlene Rabe (Ostermiller), age 73, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, after a long and painful battle with her health.
She was the loving wife of Paul Douglas Rabe. They celebrated 52 years of marriage together.
Born May 16, 1946 to Victor and Lydia (Miller) Ostermiller in Newark, New Jersey, Lydia graduated from Hunterdon Central High School in Flemington, New Jersey. She continued her education at Robert Morris University where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Business.
Lydia was on the election board in Saylorsburg, PA for 5 years and was active in the PTO for Pleasant Valley School District while her daughters were in school. Lydia loved to entertain family and friends at her home in Saylorsburg. She also enjoyed working in her garden and also on a variety of craft projects. She and her husband, Paul, were missionaries to the Navajo Indians in Flagstaff, Arizona for 7 years. Lydia loved the Lord and was not afraid to tell others about Him. We rest easy knowing she is singing and dancing with Jesus in Heaven, now free of her pain.
Lydia is preceded in death by her parents, Victor, and Lydia Ostermiller, and a son who was still born at birth. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Paul Douglas Rabe of Saylorsburg, a brother, Victor Ostermiller of Flemington, NJ, and daughters, Kelli Sue Rivera of Bernville, and Traci Lee Spencer, of East Smithfield. Lydia also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Cassidy Nicole Crowley of Bernville, Stephen Michael Spencer of East Smithfield, and Nathan Scott Spencer of East Smithfield.
A "going home" memorial will be at the family home on a later date. If you wish to donate anything, please send your donations to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020