Lynda L. Costenbader
09/19/1947 - 05/23/2020
Lynda L. Costenbader, age 72, died at home Saturday, May 23, 2020, after losing her battle with pancreatic cancer. Lynda was surrounded by her children and their families at the time of her passing.
Lynda was born September 19, 1947, in Palmerton, Pa., and was a 1965 graduate of Pleasant Valley High School. She was a member of Zion United Lutheran Church in Brodheadsville.
She was active with many organizations. A member of the Zion Seniors, volunteered at Western Pocono Community Library, and Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network. She also enjoyed family game nights and "Thirsty Thursdays" with her friends.
Lynda was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Arlene (Kreger) Dorshimer; and her husband, Roy Costenbader. She is survived by her children, Timothy Eckhart; David Rinker, Stephanie Smith and her husband, Lynn; Shereen Eckhart and her wife, Dorothy; grandchildren, Josh and Logan Smith and Dana Marie. Lynda is also survived by her three sisters, Frances Dorshimer; Ann Gould, and Leah Kneebone.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network, P.O. Box 561, Saylorsburg, PA 18353, Western Pocono Community Library, 131 Pilgrim Way, Brodheadsville, PA 18322, or Zion United Lutheran Church, 1919 Route 209, Brodheadsville, PA 18322.
Published in Pocono Record from May 23 to May 25, 2020