Lynda L. Costenbader09/19/1947 - 05/23/2020Lynda L. Costenbader, age 72, died at home, on Saturday, May 23, after losing her battle with pancreatic cancer. Lynda was surrounded by her children and their families at the time of her passing.Lynda was born on September 19, 1947 in Palmerton, PA and was a 1965 graduate of Pleasant Valley High School. She was a member of Zion United Lutheran Church in Brodheadsville.She was active with many organizations. A member of the Zion Seniors, volunteered at Western Pocono Community Library and Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network. She also enjoyed family game nights and "Thirsty Thursdays" with her friends.Lynda was preceded in death by her parents Luther and Arlene (Kreger) Dorshimer and her husband Roy Costenbader. She is survived by her children: Timothy Eckhart; David Rinker, Stephanie Smith and her husband Lynn; Shereen Eckhart and her wife Dorothy, grandchildren Josh and Logan Smith and Dana Marie. Lynda is also survived by her three sisters: Frances Dorshimer; Ann Gould and Leah Kneebone.A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday July 25, 2020 from 2pm-4pm at the Western Pocono Community Library 131 Pilgrim Way, Brodheadsville, PA 18322She was entrusted to Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, East Stroudsburg Pa.Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc.27 Washington St., East Stroudsburg