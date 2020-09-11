1/
Lynda Roselli
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynda Roselli
05/24/1948 - 09/09/2020
Lynda Roselli age 72 of Saylorsburg passed away Wednesday, September 9th at her home.
Lynda was the loving wife of the late Frank Roselli who passed away January 26, 2019.
She was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 24, 1948, daughter of the late George and Sylvia (Pesonen) Sakariasen.
Lynda and her late husband owned and operated West End Beverage for 38 years.
We have been blessed with the presence of Lynda in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her children: Kevin Roselli and his companion Bobbi Bond of Brodheadsville and Pamela Mulligan and her husband Robert of Effort.
She was the loving grandmother to her five granddaughters: Megan & Abby Roselli, Brittany, Larissa and Arianna Mulligan.
Lynda is also survived by a sister: Susan Jacobsen and her husband John of Surf Side Beach, SC and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 8:00 PM, Monday, .September 14th at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA with Rev. Deborah Bond officiating.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Monday, September 14th from 3-5 & 7-9 pm at the funeral home.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in in charge of arrangements.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
1426 Route 209
Gilbert, PA 18331
(610) 681-4848
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved