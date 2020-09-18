M. Paul Beaty, Jr.
9/15/2020
M. Paul Beaty, Jr., 81, of Smithfield Township passed away on September 15, 2020 at LVHN Pocono. He was married for 56 years to the beautiful and loving Linda Gay Herbst Beaty.
Paul was born in Philipsburg, PA. He grew up in Osceola Mills and was the son of the late Mahlon Paul Beaty, Sr. and Nellie Burns Beaty. He was a 1956 Philipsburg-Osceola High School graduate.
Paul loved his small hometown of Osceola Mills and was proud of the hardworking miners and railroaders who inhabited the town. Both of his grandfathers, and his father were railroaders.
Paul's first love was baseball. In 1951, he pitched a no-hitter in Little League. In 1954, he played shortstop for the Osceola Mills team, finishing third in the league in batting average. During his senior year, he helped lead his team to the Moshannon Valley League championship and an undefeated season.
Paul also played football. Playing offensive end and defensive back in 1955, the last Osceola Mills football team, he intercepted a pass late in their final game to preserve a 14-13 victory, the last game in school history.
Paul spent three years on active duty in the US Navy, from 1956 to 1959. He had the good fortune to serve on the USS Rankin, the best amphibious ship in the Atlantic Fleet. He was a very, young Second Class Petty Officer (E-5) having attained that rank prior to his twentieth birthday.
After his honorable naval service Paul received a BS from Indiana State College, now IUP. While at Indiana, Paul was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity and he considered his fraternity brothers to be true brothers. Paul received an MLS from the University of Pittsburgh and a master's degree in History from East Stroudsburg University.
Paul taught high school at Huntington, PA and junior high in Albuquerque, New Mexico. After graduating from Pitt, Paul was a librarian at the University of Delaware and then at East Stroudsburg University for 29 years. He served as library faculty chairperson for ten years and acting director during the 1992-93 academic year.
In the early 1980's Paul coached in the TwinBoro Teenage Baseball League where his team played in two championship games, winning one. He was an avid Penn State, Pittsburgh Pirates, Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh "Stillers" fan.
He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of the Mountain where he loved singing in the church choir. Paul is a Past Master of J. Simpson Africa Lodge No. 628 Free & Accepted Masons of PA located in Bartonsville, Lehigh Consistory and Monroe Royal Arch.
Paul was an avid reader, especially after retiring. He and Gay donated many books to the Monroe County Public Library.
Paul loved God's flora and fauna, except ragweed and ticks. He especially enjoyed dahlias and puppies, most notably Teddy and Daisy.
In addition to his wife Gay, Paul is survived by, and extremely proud of their daughter Heather Joelle, their son Sean Paul and his wife Heidi and their daughters, Katelyn, Cassidy and Kelsi (Taylor Coates). Kelsi and Taylor's daughters Addiston Rose, whom he adored and Kinsley Olivia whom he never had the pleasure of meeting in person.
Paul is also survived by his sister Marcia Beaty Sterba and her husband John, his brother-in-law Ken Herbst and wife Mary Lou, sister-in-law Kathleen Herbst and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will not be a service at this time. Please make any memorial donations in Paul's honor to the Presbyterian Church of the Mountain in Delaware Water Gap, AWSOM, the animal shelter in Stroudsburg or Shriners Hospitals for Children
.
