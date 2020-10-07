Madeline A. McGuire10/06/2020Madeline A. McGuire, 74, of Brodheadsville, passed away on Tuesday, October 6 in St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus.Born in New York City, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Delia (White) McGuire.Madeline had owned and operated Prince Deli in New York City for thirty years.She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in New York City.Madeline is survived by three daughters, Jean Nestman of Brodheadsville, Darlene Destafeno of Fort Myers, FL and Michelle Nestman of Milford; a brother, James McGuire of Spring Lake, NJ; a sister, Margaret O'Connor of Astoria, Queens, NY; three grandchildren, Robert Isley, Christine Isley and Jonya Mazzariello and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Katherine Mercante.Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 13 from Calvary Cemetery in Queens, NY. Interment will follow.The Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, is in charge of arrangements.The Kresge Funeral Home1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville