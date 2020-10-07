Madeline A. McGuire
10/06/2020
Madeline A. McGuire, 74, of Brodheadsville, passed away on Tuesday, October 6 in St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus.
Born in New York City, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Delia (White) McGuire.
Madeline had owned and operated Prince Deli in New York City for thirty years.
She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in New York City.
Madeline is survived by three daughters, Jean Nestman of Brodheadsville, Darlene Destafeno of Fort Myers, FL and Michelle Nestman of Milford; a brother, James McGuire of Spring Lake, NJ; a sister, Margaret O'Connor of Astoria, Queens, NY; three grandchildren, Robert Isley, Christine Isley and Jonya Mazzariello and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Katherine Mercante.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 13 from Calvary Cemetery in Queens, NY. Interment will follow.
The Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.kresgefuneralhome.com
The Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville www.kresgefuneralhome.com