Madene Catherine Bolcar
09/16/1934 - 03/26/2020
Madene Catherine "Tootie" Bolcar, 85, of Stroudsburg, passed away on Thursday, March 26th, after a brief illness.
Born on September 16, 1934 in East Stroudsburg, she was the daughter of the late Harold "Smitty" and Rosalie (Clifton) Schmidt. She attended Stroudsburg High School and was a life long resident of Monroe County.
She married her high school sweetheart, Clifford "Cliff" Bolcar, who fell in love with her raven haired beauty. They had celebrated 64 years of marriage at the time of his death in 2015.
Madene loved collecting and had collections of porcelain and glass, figurines, pins, and dolls. She loved going to antique and craft shows, ceramics, and reading history and historical novels. She was a stay at home mom while raising her three children and later became a "cafeteria lady" for the Stroudsburg Schools from where she retired.
She loved animals and fed every homeless cat that came into her backyard as well as having her indoor kitties for company.
She was a devoted and loving mother and is survived by her children, Vicki (Mike) Weaver of Stroudsburg, Mark (Tobi) Bolcar of Texas, and Keith (Sarah) Bolcar of Virginia. She was the adoring grandmother of Mikolas "Miko" Bolcar, son of Keith and Sarah. She is also survived by her cousin Brad (Maggie) Clifton, her nieces Kathy (Larry) Dildine, Brenda (Park) Haverstick, and Beverly (Rich) Koberline; and her fur babies, her cats Angel and Appel.
In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by several nieces, one nephew, and all of her brother and sisters in law. She was also predeceased by two special cats, Cinnamon and Billie Jo.
Due to the pandemic there will be no services and burial will be private.
Condolences may be sent to her daughter, Vicki Weaver of Stroudsburg. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Animal Welfare Society of Monroe (AWSOM), P.O. Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 or Stroudsburg United Methodist Church, 547 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Jesus said "For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life." Mom believed and we believe that she is in heaven with Dad. Together forever.
