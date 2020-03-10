|
Mae A. Pearsol
3/9/2020
Mae A. Pearsol, 98, of Kunkletown, passed away Monday, March 9 in Getz Personal Care Home.
She was the loving wife of the late Ernest C. Pearsol. They celebrated 62 years of marriage together before his passing in 2009.
Born at home in Kunkletown, she was the daughter of the late Arlington Smith and the late Eva (Meckes) Smith.
She was a member of St. Matthew's UCC in Kunkletown.
Mae graduated from Polk High School. She then attended East Stroudsburg State Teacher's College. She began her teaching career at the one room Correll School in Kunkletown. Later, she worked as a telephone operator, and afterwards, she began teaching again as a long-term substitute at Pleasant Valley Elementary School. She was a former council member of St. Matthew's UCC, a former superintendent for one of the departments at the West End Fair, and was also a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the Kunkletown Vol. Fire Co. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Schneider and her husband Donald of Appenzell, Betty Meckes of Kunkletown; five grandchildren, Lisa, Troy, Michael, Susan, Victoria; eight great grandchildren, and six great great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Asher and Stanley Smith, a sister, Florence Dorshimer, and a son-in-law, Eddie Meckes.
A graveside service will be scheduled on a later date at the convenience of the family in St. Matthew's Cemetery, Kunkletown.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
