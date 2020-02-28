|
Mae F. Durant
2/7/2020
Mae F. Durant, 67, of Stroudsburg passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospice- Pocono. Born in Williamsburg, VA she was the daughter of Floyd and Aselee (Mack) Gaskin. Mae was the widow of the late Clarence Durant who passed away in 2010.
Mae was of the Christian faith. She was a homemaker for most of her life. Mae has resided in the Stroudsburg area for the past 5 years and prior to that in New Jersey.
Mae is survived by her children; Rodney Durant, Karin Durant, Diane Durant, and Maeshanna Durant, 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and siblings; Julia Gaskin, Leshon Gaskin, Floyd Gaskin, Natina Dunkin, Juliean Gaskin, Valeria Gaskin, Darl Gaskin, Brenda Gaskin, James Gaskin, Elijah Gaskin, Joseph Gaskin, and Areath Mae Gaskin. In addition to her husband she is preceded in death by children; Clarence Durant and Rodger Gaskin.
A viewing will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 from 10am-12Noon, with services at 12Noon at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360. Burial will follow in Prospect Cemetery, East Stroudsburg.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020