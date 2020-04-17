|
|
Magdalen "Marge" M. Orsulak
04/17/2020
Magdalen "Marge" M. Orsulak, 95, formerly of Pocono Summit, died peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Stephen Orsulak, who passed away in 2009. They were married 65 years and had previously lived in Coaldale, and Jamesburg, NJ.
Born in Stara Lehota, Slovakia, she was the daughter of the late Lukac and Blandina (Domin) Mihalko.
She was a seamstress and enjoyed reading, crafting, and crocheting. Marge made many afghans over the years for her family and friends. When she was a member of the Prayer Shawl Group of St. Mary of the Mount Roman Catholic Church in Mount Pocono, she crocheted blankets for hospital newborns.
Marge also loved to garden and to make traditional Slovak dishes and desserts.
She is survived by her children: Anita Rumbo and her husband, David of Monroe Township, NJ; Elaine Marlow of Gastonia, NC; Stephen Orsulak and his wife, Angie of Sandy, Utah; six granddaughters, Amy, Suzanne, Amanda, Stephanie, Sarah, and Megan; and five great-grandchildren.
Private burial will be held at SS Cyril and Methodius Cemetery in Nesquehoning.
Bolock Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.
6148 Paradise Valley Rd, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020