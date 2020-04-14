|
Major Milton McWilliams
7/1/1932 - 4/10/2020
Major Milton McWilliams, 87, of Grace Park in Stroudsburg passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono. He was the loving husband of Lorraine Flanagan McWilliams for 31 years. Born in Aliquippa, PA on July 1, 1932, he was the son of the late Milton J. Sr. and Mary (Gray) McWilliams from England.
Major McWilliams served in the United States Air Force for 22 years before retiring. He qualified for flying over 17 different aircraft. He also retired from the Army Corp of Engineers in Beltzville, PA. Milton earned an associate's degree in Accounting from LCCC. He was an active member of East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church. Prior to that, he led a bible study group for many years at Effort United Methodist Church. Milton was an active member of the VFW in Lehighton and a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 314. Major McWilliams was a member of the Elks Lodge in East Stroudsburg and the Disabled American Veterans Association. He served on the community board of Stones Throw for many years. After retiring, Milton enjoyed traveling the world with his wife Lorraine. He loved serving others and was very generous with his time and talents. He lived his life to the fullest and often said, "I did everything I wanted to do in my life."
Surviving are his children Patrick McWilliams and wife Pamela of Sand Spring, OK; Mary Teresa Rowell of Marshville, NC; Dr. Sean McWilliams of Roswell, GA. Also, his stepchildren Stephen Flanagan and wife Lisa of Cresco, PA and Kelly Giannetto and husband Steve from Effort, PA. Milton will also be dearly missed by several grandchildren, Angela Fox; Craig Flanagan; Candis Powers; Michael Giannetto; Andrew Calabria; Alexandra Talay; Dylan and Jake McWilliams, and several great-grandchildren. Milton's love and sense of humor will be missed by his brother George McWilliams and wife Christina from Aliquippa, PA and his sister Sally Hample and husband George from Clinton, PA as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, preceding him in death was a brother, Frank.
A full Military Service will be held at a later date in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville, PA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude's Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 in Milton's honor.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301. Online condolences may be made on lantermanallenfh.com
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home
27 Washington St., East Stroudsburg
lantermanallenfh.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020