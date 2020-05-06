|
Malvena E. Lee
05/27/1926 - 05/06/2020
Malvena E. Lee, 93, formerly of East Stroudsburg, died early Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020 at Pleasant Valley Manor in Hamilton Township where she was a resident since 2014. She was the widow of William W. Lee, Sr. who passed in 2004.
Born on May 27, 1926 in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late Guy G. and Elizabeth (Brotzman) Heller and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
She was a member of the East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church, and was formerly active with the East Stroudsburg High School band parents.
Surviving are two sons, William W. Lee, Jr. and his wife, Sandy of Nazareth, and Terry G. Lee of Bristol, VA; four grandchildren: Amanda Lee Disidore, wife of Joseph, of Nazareth, Jeremy Lee and wife Haley, of Wind Gap, Nathaniel Lee of Nazareth, and Cory Lee Cook and husband Len, of Bristol Va.; two step-grandchildren: Daniel M. Devlin, of Ashville, NC. and Maddie M. Lewis, of Knoxville, TN. and four great grandchildren with one due in June: Briella, Annalia, Joshua Disidore, of Nazareth, and Mason Lee, of Wind Gap. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Leo Heller, and sister, Bertha Hawley.
Due to current health concerns, there will be no public services. A private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family at Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 6 to May 7, 2020