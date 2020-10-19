Malvine J. Stokes

Malvine J. Stokes, 80, of East Stroudsburg passed away peacefully with her family at her side Sunday October 18 while in the loving care of the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Allentown. She was the wife of Charles Stokes for 29 years.

Born in East Stroudsburg on May 01, 1940 she was a daughter of Charles and Dorothy (Gower) Schouppe.

She was born, raised and lived here her whole life. Malvine went to East Stroudsburg school and continued on to work at Olympic reconditioning, Pleasant Valley Manor, Weis Market (10 yrs) and Flagger Force. She loved to feed her deer at her house. She loved going to the casino and working at Weis Markets where she made a lot of friends.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by: daughters; Alice F. Eurich of Stroudsburg and Jeanette Elms of Wilkes-Barre: sons; Michael Eurich of Stroudsburg and Thomas Boyko of Scranton: step son; Joe Eurich of New York: brother; Jake Schouppe of New Jersey: sisters; Robin Wall of New Jersey, Della and Margaret Schouppe of East Stroudsburg: 2 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband Joe Eurich, son; Thomas Eurich: brothers; George, Howard and Charles Schouppe: sisters; April and Blanche Schouppe.

A public visitation will be held on Friday October 23 from 4p-7p at Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc

27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301



