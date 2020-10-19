1/1
Malvine J. Stokes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Malvine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Malvine J. Stokes
10/18/2020
Malvine J. Stokes, 80, of East Stroudsburg passed away peacefully with her family at her side Sunday October 18 while in the loving care of the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Allentown. She was the wife of Charles Stokes for 29 years.
Born in East Stroudsburg on May 01, 1940 she was a daughter of Charles and Dorothy (Gower) Schouppe.
She was born, raised and lived here her whole life. Malvine went to East Stroudsburg school and continued on to work at Olympic reconditioning, Pleasant Valley Manor, Weis Market (10 yrs) and Flagger Force. She loved to feed her deer at her house. She loved going to the casino and working at Weis Markets where she made a lot of friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by: daughters; Alice F. Eurich of Stroudsburg and Jeanette Elms of Wilkes-Barre: sons; Michael Eurich of Stroudsburg and Thomas Boyko of Scranton: step son; Joe Eurich of New York: brother; Jake Schouppe of New Jersey: sisters; Robin Wall of New Jersey, Della and Margaret Schouppe of East Stroudsburg: 2 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband Joe Eurich, son; Thomas Eurich: brothers; George, Howard and Charles Schouppe: sisters; April and Blanche Schouppe.
A public visitation will be held on Friday October 23 from 4p-7p at Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc
27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, Inc.
27 Washington Street
East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
5704218383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved