Manuel Sepulveda02/18/1961 - 10/09/2020Manuel Sepulveda 59 of East Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Friday Oct, 9, 2020. He was the loving husband of Joanne Sepulveda. Born in the Bronx, New York he was the son of Dulcelina (Orozco) Sepulveda of Levittown, N.Y. and the late Manuel Sepulveda.He was a resident of the E. Stroudsburg area for the past 11 years and prior to that he resided in the Florida and New York areas. Manuel was employed as a truck driver for the Systems Freight in New Jersey for the past 17 years. He was of the catholic faith.In addition to his wife and mother he is survived by 4 daughters: Melinda Cortes and her husband Desmi Calvay of New York, Tiffany Duke and her husband Rocco of Sayville, N.Y., Kristina Carrera and Selena Sepulveda both of E. Stroudsburg, Pa., a granddaughter Destiny Calvay, a brother Edwin Sepulveda and 2 sisters: Carmen Pagan and Eveth Lorezo.There will be a visitation on Monday Oct. 12, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8:00pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home 23 N. 9th. St. Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360 Funeral services will be held on Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:00am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery East Elmhurst, N.Y.