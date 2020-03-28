|
Marcella Price
06/06/1936 - 03/12/2020
On Thursday, March 12, 2020, Marcella Regina Price passed away at the age of 83. Marcella was born on June 6, 1936, in East Stroudsburg, PA to Sanford and Elizabeth (Ryan) Price. She was a lifelong resident of Barrett Township. Marcella attended grade school at Barrett School and graduated from St. Elizabeth's Academy in Morristown, NJ. She was a legal secretary and paralegal for several local lawyers. Marcella married Donald Bach in 1958.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her son, David Bach, his children, Erin, Ryan, and Noah, her brother Martin and his wife Mary, nephews and a niece, several grand nieces and grand nephews, and her adopted grandson, Joshua Caprioli.
Private services were held.
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020