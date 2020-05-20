|
Margaret A. Hartmann
2/17/1934 - 5/17/2020
Margaret A. Hartmann, 86, of Hamilton Township, died Sunday afternoon, May 17, 2020 at New Eastwood Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Easton due to complications from the Covid 19 virus. She was the widow of Joseph H. Hartmann with whom she shared 65 years of marriage at the time of his death on September 20, 2019.
Margaret, or Peggy as she was known to friends, was born on February 17, 1934, in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Eva (Jankauskis) Weiland and Charles Weiland. Peggy graduated Julia Richmond High School in New York and worked as a Page girl in Sinclair oil company in Manhattan where she met her husband, got married and had two children.
Peggy spent her spare time volunteering at the catholic school which led to her lifelong passion of being a physical education teacher and coaching girls' basketball and volleyball. She loved working with children and the children adored "Mrs. H". Peggy worked most of her life at St. Francis of Assisi catholic school in Astoria, NY, St. Aloysius catholic school in Ridgewood, NY and St. Stanislaus catholic school in Maspeth, NY where she retired in 1997.
In retirement, Peggy enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, friends, and what she cherished most, her grandchildren and great grandson.
She leaves behind her son Chris Hartmann, her daughter Laura Kimpel and son in law Christopher Kimpel; her four grandchildren, Melissa, Matthew, Brittany and Kristen; and a great grandson, Leonidas and her brother Charles Weiland and his wife Patricia and their 4 boys, along with her two nieces and nephew from her late sister Elizabeth and late brother in law Thomas McLaughlin.
Due to current health restrictions, the family will announce services at a later date. Private burial will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to The Church of St. Luke, 818 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Published in Pocono Record from May 20 to May 21, 2020