Margaret A. "Peggy" Muir
1/4/2020
Margaret A. "Peggy" Muir, 88, of Kunkletown passed away on Saturday, January 4 in the home of her daughter.
She was the wife of the late Henry L. Muir.
Born in Coney Island, NY she was a daughter of the late Edward and Isabella (Brunetti) Boxheimer.
Peggy had worked as a legal secretary for Merwine, Brown and Newman in their Brodheadsville office for seven years.
She was an active member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert. She served as the church secretary for many years and she was also a CCD teacher and a Eucharistic Minister. She was a former member of the Western Pocono Women's Club.
She is survived by two sons, John Muir and his wife Debra of Kunkletown and Robert Muir of Kunkletown; a daughter, Janice Scheller and her husband Kurt; six grandchildren, Daniel Muir, James Muir, David Muir, Eve Seiler, Philip Seiler and Rachel Seiler; five great grandchildren, Ella, Brodie, Shelby, Riley and Isabella and two cousins, Babe and Jim.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 10 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM from Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with a Memorial Mass to follow at 11:00 AM with Rev. Michael Quinnan officiating. Cremation will have taken place in the H. G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church,, P.O. Box 38, Brodheadsville, PA 18322.
The Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020