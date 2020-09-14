1/1
Margaret A. Swift
1960 - 2020

Margaret A. Swift
11/30/1960 - 9/10/2020
Margaret (Mags) A. Swift, age 59, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. She was born November 30, 1960, in Oneonta, NY to Kenneth and Nelly Jeusette Swift. Margaret worked for many years with Steven Gladstone, Esq. in Monroe County where she built a successful career as a Title Searcher and Examiner.
Margaret truly lived life to the fullest, spending many years traveling the world. Her true passion was dog handling and breeding and was well versed in the arts of showmanship and presentation. She also enjoyed the simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, and spending time with her many nephews and nieces. She leaves behind her loving siblings, sisters Deborah Manwaring and Kathleen Melay, brothers, Joseph Swift and David Swift; several nieces, nephews, and her beloved dog Sara. She will be missed by a great number of friends and animal lovers from across the county.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Margaret touched are invited to a memorial service that will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Laurelwood Cemetery.
"I hear somebody define heaven once," she said, looking at Pearl, "as a place where, when you get there, all the dogs you ever loved run to greet you." Robert Parker
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 North 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
