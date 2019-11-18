|
|
Margaret Ann Jean Orovich
11/15/2019
Margaret Ann Jean Orovich, 81, of Albrightsville, passed away Friday, November 15 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
She was the loving wife of the late August J. Orovich.
Born in Elizabeth, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Waldermere Struble and the late Jane (McAulay) Struble.
Margaret was a desk clerk for Johnson & Johnson for over twenty five years. She was truly an angel. She was the best grandmother in the world, and raised and took care of all of her family members throughout her life. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
She is survived by a son, Edward Orovich; six grandchildren, Jessica, Ian, Angela, Andrew, Vincent, and Joseph Orovich; a great grandson, Jaime August Orovich; three brothers, and two sisters.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019