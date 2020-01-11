Home

William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

Margaret Conley-Eckebrecht


1947 - 2020
Margaret Conley-Eckebrecht Obituary
Margaret Conley-Eckebrecht
11/14/1947 - 01/02/2020
Margaret Helen Conley-Eckebrecht, 72, of Bonita Springs, FLA., passed away suddenly Thursday, January 2, 2020 at home.
Born November 14, 1947, in Flushing, N.Y., she was one of 13 children of the late James George and Francis Barbara (Gambo) Conley.
Margaret was a devoted mother and nana who adored her family and divided her time between her loving families in Florida and Stroudsburg. She was a force to be reckoned with, and a strong, vibrant, and bubbly woman who could light up a room despite the many obstacles she had to overcome during her lifetime. Her laugh was contagious and she lived her second childhood through her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed, loved, and never forgotten.
Surviving are her daughter, Lisa Marie Smith and husband, Stuart, of Stroudsburg; three grandchildren, Brian Michael Smith, Amanda Margaret Smith, and Naydina Rushing; and her precious dog, Zoey. Margaret was preceeded in death by her husband, Robert Hans Eckebrecht; and daughter, Rosemarie Imburgia.
Services will be held Wednesday, January 15, at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg, with viewing beginning at noon followed by a prayer service at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Carmen Perry officiating. Interment will follow in Stroudsburg Cemetery. Additional viewing and services were held in Bonita Springs, Fla.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
