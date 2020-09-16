Margaret D. Ackerman
12/10/1931 - 9/12/2020
Margaret "Peggy" D. Ackerman, 88, of Mount Bethel, PA, peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, September 12th, at Moravian Hall Square in Nazareth, PA.
Peggy was born in Nutley, NJ on December 10, 1931, a daughter of the late Karl and Margarete Mueger. At a young age, she took piano lessons and learned to play the piano alongside her sister, Helene, who sang songs as she played.
Peggy met her future husband Earl while they were both attending Upsala College in East Orange, NJ. They were married in 1953 and celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this past November. She was a school teacher at Ringwood Elementary School while they were living in their home in Oakland, NJ.
Peggy and Earl started and ran a successful construction firm, Laminated Construction, for many years before deciding to leave New Jersey to take on a new challenge in Pennsylvania.
In 1965, their new life adventure began when they decided to purchase a chicken farm along the Delaware River in Mount Bethel, PA. Through much hard work, dedication and sacrifice, they turned the farm into the beautiful Driftstone Campground, a family run business geared for families that they have successfully operated for 55 years.
Peggy was a devoted, loving mother to her family. She had five sons and six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She enjoyed Sunday dinners with her family and thoroughly enjoyed the regular visits from her two great-grandsons. When her family gave her a gift of flowers she would say with a big smile; 'Lets put it in the campground garden so more people will be able to enjoy them".
Peggy enjoyed listening to classical music, playing the piano, tending to her flower gardens on the campground, writing in her journal, talking with campers who over the years became her close friends, and taking long walks around her property that she felt so blessed to live on. The employees and her friends on the campground can be quoted in saying;" she always made you feel special". Some of her closest friends were longtime campers Ruth and Jack Cooper and childhood friend Rickey Herring.
Peggy was a member of Community Presbyterian Church in Mount Bethel, PA. She was a believer in giving back to the community and was involved with numerous charities and environmental organizations over the years including; the Portland & Upper Mount Bethel Food Pantry, Bangor Public Library, Meals On Wheels, The Children Hospital in Philadelphia, The Special Olympics PA., The Delaware River Keeper Network, The Fund To Benefit Children & Youth, and many more.
In addition to her husband Earl, Peggy is survived by four sons; Jeff Ackerman and his significant other Amy Ackaway, Roy Ackerman and his wife Annette, James Ackerman and his wife Karen and Michael Ackerman and his wife Cathy. 6 grandchildren; William, Jennifer, Cristie, Alyssa, Jessica, and Kirstin. and 2 great-grandchildren; Bradley and Brett. She was preceded in death by a son Peter Ackerman and her sister Helene Helgesen.
A private service is planned for the immediate family. There will be a celebration of Peggy's life at the campground when it is safe to do so. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., "Village of Johnsonville" Bangor, PA. Online condolences may be offered at gaffneyparsons.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Margaret's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011, or at alz.org
