Margaret E. Butz
02/09/1922 - 06/11/2020
Margaret Eschenbach Butz, 98, of East Stroudsburg, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Spring Village at Pocono.
Margaret "Peg" was born February 9, 1922, at Sunset Hill Resort in East Stroudsburg, to Walter and Margaret (Swetlin) Eschenbach.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Lawrence J. Butz; and a sister, Hilda Eschenbach Bachelder. She is survived by a sister, Katherine May Ertle; children, Bruce Butz of Maryland, Joyce Heller of East Stroudsburg, Brian Butz of Ohio, and Boyd Butz (Eileen) of Stroudsburg; grandchildren, Darla Piancone, Michelle Hillyerd, Dana Milwicz, Kevin Butz, Joshua Jenks, Serena Hall, Kyle Dougher, and Zack Dougher; ten great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Margaret was a lifetime resident of Pike and Monroe counties and a 1938 graduate of East Stroudsburg High School.
In her youth at Sunset Hill, Margaret worked at her parents' farm and resort, where she enjoyed swimming, horseback riding, playing tennis, hiking, and dancing. In 8th grade, she received the American Legion Award for Scholarship, Service, Leadership, Americanism, Courage, and Honor. She graduated Salutatorian at the age of 16, and at the age of 17, became the youngest Secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Monroe County.
During World War II, Margaret served as a Nurse's Aide at East Stroudsburg Hospital, and was a member of the Army Air Forces Aircraft Warning Service.
While living in Bushkill, Margaret worked at Turn's General Store and Bell Telephone, served as Bushkill librarian, and wrote articles about Bushkill Social Activities for the Pocono Record.
After moving to East Stroudsburg, Margaret owned and operated Vogler's (later called Butz's) grocery store and worked for G. W. Stettler Insurance Company in Stroudsburg, receiving her insurance license at the age of 70. She enjoyed boating on the Delaware River with her husband and family, and traveling with loved ones to many states within the continental U.S. as well as to Canada, Hawaii, Bermuda, Italy, Germany, and Austria.
Margaret's immigrant parents instilled in her a deep appreciation for American citizenship, which grew into a passion for politics that earned her numerous awards, citations, and accolades from many politicians at the local, state, and federal level. She served as the Chairman of the Monroe County Republican Committee, elected to the State Republican Committee, attended the Republican National Conventions in 1988, 1992, and 2000, and received an invitation to the inauguration of 41st President George H.W. Bush in 1989. In 2008, the party honored Margaret with the Dr. Evan Reese Lifetime Service Award.
Margaret volunteered as Chairwoman for the Monroe County Heart Fund, Cub Scout Den Mother, PTA Member and Band Mother at East Stroudsburg High School, and Sunday School teacher at the Dutch Reformed Church in Bushkill and Grace Lutheran Church in East Stroudsburg. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
A public viewing will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg. (Masks are required. Please refrain from attending if you are experiencing symptoms of illness.) A private funeral service will follow. Interment will take place in Sand Hill Cemetery, Bushkill, Pa., at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Margaret.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.