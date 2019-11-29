|
Margaret E. Colfax
8/13/1940 - 11/27/2019
Margaret E. Colfax age 79 of Kunkletown, formerly of West Milford, NJ passed away, Wednesday, November 27th at home.
Margaret was the loving wife of the late Donald "Red" Colfax.
She was born in Paterson, NJ on August 13, 1940, daughter of the late Henry and Eleanor (Daut) Gaffney.
Margaret was of the Catholic faith. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the First Aid Squad in West Milford, NJ. In her spare time she loved to play bingo and put together puzzles.
We have been blessed with the presence of Margaret in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her children: Sandy Altemose and her fiancé Eric Miller of Kunkletown; Cassy Pierzga of Florida; Donald R. Colfax of Easton and Judy Herndon and her husband Freddie of Florida. She is also survived by three sisters: Delilah Rocks and her husband Kevin of Oakridge, NJ; Lorna Mueller and her husband Jim of Oakridge, NJ; Chole Haner and her husband Bob of Binghamton, NY and one brother: Mark Riley of NJ and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her companion: Clark "Johnny" Burger of Kresgeville.
In addition to her husband Donald, Margaret was preceded in death by her sons: Frank Inwood and John Inwood; a brother: Frank Gaffney and a grandson: Eric Inwood.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family at the Northampton Memorial Shrine in Easton, PA.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019