Margaret E. Oswald11/11/2020Margaret E. Oswald, 84, of Effort passed away Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020 in Brookmont Healthcare Center. She was the widow of Robert Oswald.Margaret was of the Catholic faith. She is survived by her daughter in law; Marie Oswald of Florida, niece; Teresa Burke of New York, and nephew; Paul Abruzzo of New York. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her two sons; Michael and Joseph Oswald.Burial will take place in Maple Hill Cemetery, Wilkes Barre, PA.