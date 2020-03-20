|
Margaret H. Nelson
03/16/2020
Margaret "Peggy" H. Nelson, 94, of Easton, formally of Portland and New Jersey, said good-bye Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home, Old Orchard Health Care in Easton.
Born in Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Harry A. and Margaret (Keeley) Place.
After raising her children, Peggy was employed by Hoffman LaRoche in Belvidere, New Jersey. Upon retiring in 1988, she enjoyed traveling, Atlantic City casinos and being a volunteer, delivering meals for Meals on Wheels. She thoroughly enjoyed the life spent with her whole family. Peggy was a devoted mother to her three children, a caring "Nannie" to her six grandchildren, and a proud "GG" to her five great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Jim Nelson and his life partner, Jim Conger of Tannersville; Patricia Anticoli and her husband, Walter of Easton; and Edward Nelson and his wife, Pam of Mount Bethel; grandchildren: Tiffany, Jamie (Matt), Jason (Holly), Chelsea, Zachary, and Devin (Brian); and great-grandchildren: Zaden, Kennedy, Vivian, Theodore, and Quinn. She was preceded in death by her five brothers: Tom, Dick, Harry, Bob, Bill, and her former husband, Marvin "Spike" Nelson.
The family would like to express their sincere "Thank you" to the nurses and aides and those who touched her life daily including her dear friends she had while at home. She was blessed to have you all in her life.
The family will be having a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Phillipsburg Meals on Wheels, 525 Fisher Ave., Phillipsburg, N.J. 08865.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
