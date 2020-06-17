Margaret I. Liming
Margaret I. Liming
6/16/2020
Margaret I. Liming, 69, of Voorhees, NJ passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born in Jersey City, she was the daughter of Theodore and Margaret (Egan) Liming. Margaret was a lifelong resident of the East Orange, New Jersey area.
Margaret was of the Catholic faith.
Margaret is survived by her 2 nieces, Barbara Rogers of Stroudsburg and Lynn Gartside of Budd Lake, N.J. and 2 nephews Steven Weisbrod of Lehigh Acres, Fl. and Michael Weisbrod of Stockholm, N.J. and several great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services and burial will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery North Arlington, N.J. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
