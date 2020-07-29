1/1
Margaret J. Festa
1936 - 2020
Margaret J. Festa
3/12/1936 - 7/29/2020
Margaret J. Festa, age 84 of Effort passed away with her loving niece as her side on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at home.
Margaret was the wife of the late Paul Festa who passed away November 19, 2012,
She was born in Bronx, NY on March 12, 1936, the daughter of the late Joseph and Evelyn (Olsen) Gorman.
Margaret had worked as a Telephone Operator for New York Telephone in NY, NY for 30 years, until retiring.
She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert.
We have been blessed with the presence of Margaret in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her niece: Yvette Gorman of Ephrata and a daughter Donna Festa.
She was preceded in death by her siblings: Mary, Molly, Tilly, Peter and John.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, July 31st at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Friday, July 31st from 1:30 pm until time of mass at the church.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.
Gower Funeral Home
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
1426 Route 209
Gilbert, PA 18331
(610) 681-4848
