Margaret Kern Orndoff Cramer
2/1/2020
Margaret Kern Orndoff Cramer, 97, resided in Tannersville and recently in East Stroudsburg with her daughter Deborah and grandson Jason. She passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020.
Born in Winchester, Virginia she was a daughter of the late William Avalon and Goldie (Smith) Orndoff.
Margaret was a graduate of Handley High School and Garfield Memorial Hospital School of Nursing where she met her husband William. She was a Registered Nurse until the age of 65 and then continued to volunteer at the hospital until the age of 92. Margaret remained independent through her early 90's.
Those left to cherish her memory include sons; Gregory Cramer and wife Karen of Delaware and Bradley Cramer and wife Bonnie of Tennessee; daughter, Deborah Holmes of East Stroudsburg; grandchildren, Jill Cramer League and husband Eric, Jason Holmes, Chris Cramer and Michelle Cramer; great grandchildren, Jenna League and Jacob League.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William F. Cramer, Jr., and they shared 35 years of marriage; brother, Ellsworth; sisters, Hilda, Alma and Madlelene: grandson, Scott Cramer.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Cherry Lane Methodist Church 4326 Cherry Lane Church Rd, Tannersville, PA 18372. Burial will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cherry Lane Methodist Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA. Online condolences may be made on lantermanallenfh.com
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home
27 Washington St., East Stroudsburg
lantermanallenfh.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020