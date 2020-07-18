1/
Margaret M. Huber
Margaret M. Huber
07/04/2020
Margaret M. Huber, 81, of Allentown passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. Margaret was the wife of Charles W. Huber and they celebrated their 61st anniversary this past September.
Born in Pittston, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Marguerite M. (Martin) Walsh. Margaret was a member of St. John's Roman Catholic Church in East Stroudsburg.
Surviving with her husband, Charles, are her sons, Robert W. (Candida) of Blairstown, N.J., Thomas J. (companion, Candy Knaus) of Piscataway, N.J., and her daughter, Christine M., wife of Michael Kirchner, of Macungie, Pa. Margaret has 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in her church and announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Margaret's name to the Alzheimer's Association.
O'Donnell Funeral Home
908 Hanover Avenue, Allentown, PA 18109
odonnellfuneralhomes.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
