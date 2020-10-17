Margaret M. Huber
2020
Margaret M. (Walsh) Huber 81, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday July 4, 2020. Margaret was the wife of Charles W. Huber. Born in Pittston, Pa., Margaret was the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Marguerite M. (Martin) Walsh. She was a member of St. John's Roman Catholic Church in East Stroudsburg. Surviving with Charles are sons; Robert W. (Candida), Thomas J. (Candy) and daughter Christine M. wife of Michael. Kirchner. She has 11 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by her daughter Bonnie L. Forbes, and brother Thomas J. Walsh. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown