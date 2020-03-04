|
|
Margaret M. Roeger
5/20/1941 - 3/3/2020
Margaret M. Roeger, 78, of Hamilton Township, died Tuesday afternoon, March 3, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem.
Born on May 20, 1941 in Teaneck, NJ, she was one of nine children born to the late William Edward and Kathleen Marie (Murphy) Smith.
She lived in Monroe County since 1989, moving from Mt. Arlington, NJ where she worked for All-States Business Products in the bindery.
Margaret loved playing BINGO.
Surviving are six children, David Barrett, Jr. of Hamilton Township, Margaret Kathleen Davies and husband Dimka of Bartonsville, Debra R. Post and husband Chris of Stroudsburg, Donna Waldron and husband Keith of Elizabeth City, NC, Jacqueline Knapp and husband Chris of Landing, NJ and Ginger L. Howell and husband Donald of High Bridge, NJ; eleven grandchildren, Kris, Kasey, Sean, Jessica, Christopher, Kyle, Johnny, Patrick, Janie, Heather and Justin; five great grandchildren; a sister, Patsy; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two husbands, David Barrett, Sr. and Fred Roeger; and a son, James L. Barrett.
As per her wishes, cremation will be private and services will take place at the convenience of the family with burial at Locust Hill Cemetery in Dover, NJ.
