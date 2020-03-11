|
|
Margaret McCabe Fitton
3/10/2020
Margaret (Peg) McGough McCabe Fitton, 97 year old mother of 10, died yesterday (March 10) at home surrounded by her family.
Margaret (Peg), born in NYC in 1923, was a longtime, very involved, resident of LaBar Village, Stroudsburg PA. After a career as a nurse, she owned and operated a nursery school. But her joy was loving and raising her large family.
During WW2 Margaret married Leo McCabe. And she always felt her major accomplishment was raising their much loved family of ten children: Irene (Frank) LeFebvre); Timothy (Nancy) McCabe; Edward (Jenine) McCabe; Judith (Dennis) Seelbach); Patricia (Bud) Sanders; Leo McCabe; Catherine (Stack) Karpilo; Kevin (Olga) McCabe; Susan (Matt) Boyle; Christopher McCabe. She greatly loved and followed with pride the activities of her 43 Grand children and 54 Great-Grandchildren.
After Leo's death Margaret married Jerry Fitton and welcomed four beloved step-children, their spouses and children. Peg and Jerry traveled extensively covering 49 states, Ireland, Portugal, Canada, Holy Land and Australia. Over the years they also attended numerous WW2 AirCorps Reunions.
Margaret was predeceased by her loved and admired sister Theresa, her brother Bernard, her 'sister-cousin' Mary O'Brien and her eldest nephew John Tiernan.
The Visitation will be on Thursday March 14 at Joseph J Pula Funeral Home, 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg PA 18360 from 3-5 and 6-8.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday March 13 at 10 AM at St Lukes Catholic Church, 818 Main Street, Stroudsburg PA 18360.
In lieu of flowers Peg asked that you "take someone out to dinner"!
Or consider making a donation to St Lukes Parish.
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th Street
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020