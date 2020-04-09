|
|
Margaret O'Connor
6/4/1937 - 3/31/2020
Margaret (Peggy) O'Connor, 82, of Alexandria, VA., formerly of Swiftwater, PA, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. She was born in the Bronx, NY on June 4, 1937. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Neil O'Connor and her parents; Michael Caulfield and Elizabeth (Dowling) Caulfield. Both of her parents were born in Ireland.
Peggy was the loving spouse of Neil. They celebrated 54 years of marriage before his passing in 2015. Both were born and raised in the Bronx. Peggy was a graduate of Cathedral High School, Manhattan, NY and was employed by Con Edison in New York. They celebrated their honeymoon at Chestnut Grove Resort in 1960 and fell in love with the Pocono Mountains, eventually relocating to the Lower Road in Swiftwater in the early 1970s. She was employed by Mt. Airy Lodge for over two decades and her three children were all graduates of Pocono Central Catholic High School. During this time, the family were members of St. Mary of the Mount, Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pocono, PA. They retired to Northern Virginia in 2006.
In addition to her husband and parents, Peggy was also preceded in death by her daughter Peggy A. O'Connor Kosier and two sisters; Catherine (Caulfield) Diehl and Mary (Caulfield) McCarthy. She is survived by her sons: Patrick J. O'Connor, and his partner Susan Prosnitz of Washington, DC; Neil O'Connor, and his wife Maureen, of San Mateo, CA; and her brother Michael Caulfield; and his wife, Lisa of Wyckoff, NJ.
Peggy was the proud grandmother of five grandchildren: Alan Peterson and Erin Peterson of Kingston, PA; Margaret and William O'Connor of Washington, DC; and Kate O'Connor of San Mateo, CA. All of whom were recepients of her hand-knit Irish fisherman sweaters. She was also very proud of her numerous nephews and nieces and their children located throughout Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.
A Mass of Christian Burial and Memorial Service will be held at a future date.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020