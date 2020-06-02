Margaret Pendlebury
05/30/2020
Margaret Pendlebury, 88, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Saturday May 30, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Fountain Hill. She was the loving wife of the late Colonel Ralph Pendlebury. Born in Nanticoke, PA, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Hazel (Williams) Kiley. Margaret worked for Hess's Department Store as a Clerk in Domestics for 15 years. She was a member of St. Peter's UCC, Northampton. Margaret enjoyed shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Cheryl Fritz and her husband Brian of Bethlehem; sons Scott Pendlebury and his wife Annette of Chesapeake, VA and Sean Pendlebury of Washington State; siblings Robert Hoover of New Jersey and Sandra Derhammer of Nanticoke; grandchildren Emily Pendlebury, Kennedy Pendlebury, Nicholas Fritz and Addison Fritz. Margaret was preceded in death by her sister Joanne Szuda.
Services: A Drive-Thru Visitation will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 in compliance with the COVID-19 restrictions. A Graveside Service for close family and friends (limit of 25 people) will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Nanticoke Cemetery, E. Field St. Nanticoke, PA 18634. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 424 E. 92nd St, New York, NY 10128-6804.
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home
500 Linden Street, Bethlehem
cantelmifuneralhome.com
05/30/2020
Margaret Pendlebury, 88, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Saturday May 30, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Fountain Hill. She was the loving wife of the late Colonel Ralph Pendlebury. Born in Nanticoke, PA, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Hazel (Williams) Kiley. Margaret worked for Hess's Department Store as a Clerk in Domestics for 15 years. She was a member of St. Peter's UCC, Northampton. Margaret enjoyed shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Cheryl Fritz and her husband Brian of Bethlehem; sons Scott Pendlebury and his wife Annette of Chesapeake, VA and Sean Pendlebury of Washington State; siblings Robert Hoover of New Jersey and Sandra Derhammer of Nanticoke; grandchildren Emily Pendlebury, Kennedy Pendlebury, Nicholas Fritz and Addison Fritz. Margaret was preceded in death by her sister Joanne Szuda.
Services: A Drive-Thru Visitation will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 in compliance with the COVID-19 restrictions. A Graveside Service for close family and friends (limit of 25 people) will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Nanticoke Cemetery, E. Field St. Nanticoke, PA 18634. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 424 E. 92nd St, New York, NY 10128-6804.
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home
500 Linden Street, Bethlehem
cantelmifuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.