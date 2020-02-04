|
|
Margaret R. Garrison
4/2/1947 - 2/2/2020
Margaret R. Garrison, 72, of Effort, PA passed away on February 2, 2020. Marge was born in Newark, NJ on April 2, 1947, a daughter of the late John and Nettie (Jackson) Downs.
Marge was a third-grade teacher at Pleasant Valley Elementary School from its opening until her retirement in 2012, and she also previously taught at John C. Mills and at Polk and Eldred Elementary Schools in the Pleasant Valley School District. She loved being a teacher and took great pride in recreating an Ellis Island passport project that encouraged her students to learn about their own heritage during the annual A Night of Unity event for many years. Marge earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Jersey City State College and her Master of Education degree in Elementary Education from East Stroudsburg University. She was a member of the Pleasant Valley Presbyterian Church in Brodheadsville, PA and served as a Deacon for many years. She also volunteered at the Dale and Frances Hughes Cancer Center after surviving breast cancer.
Marge is survived by her sister, Maryellen Keane and husband, John, of East Stroudsburg; daughters Heather Garrison and husband, Ronald Melfy, of East Stroudsburg; Theresa Kelso and husband, Brian, of Tobyhanna; Mary Lillman and husband, Henry, of Effort; and son Andrew Garrison of Effort. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Edward Goodenough, John Lillman, Taylor (Lillman) Metzgar, Rhyan Lillman, Andrew Garrison, Jr., and Jeffrey Kelso; four great-grandchildren: Braxten Metzgar, Jacob Lillman, Cora Lillman, and Alexis Metzgar; and many extended family members. She is predeceased by grandson Brian Kelso, Jr.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, February 7th from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, February 8th from 10-11 a.m., at William H. Kresge Funeral Home in Brodheadsville, PA, where Marge's Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with Reverend Christine Kass officiating. Per Marge's wishes, a private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ will take place in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island Foundation, Inc. (https://www.libertyellisfoundation.org/donate). Marge was the proud daughter of Irish immigrants and treasured her heritage and family history.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020