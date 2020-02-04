Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322

Margaret R. Garrison


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret R. Garrison Obituary
Margaret R. Garrison
4/2/1947 - 2/2/2020
Margaret R. Garrison, 72, of Effort, PA passed away on February 2, 2020. Marge was born in Newark, NJ on April 2, 1947, a daughter of the late John and Nettie (Jackson) Downs.
Marge was a third-grade teacher at Pleasant Valley Elementary School from its opening until her retirement in 2012, and she also previously taught at John C. Mills and at Polk and Eldred Elementary Schools in the Pleasant Valley School District. She loved being a teacher and took great pride in recreating an Ellis Island passport project that encouraged her students to learn about their own heritage during the annual A Night of Unity event for many years. Marge earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Jersey City State College and her Master of Education degree in Elementary Education from East Stroudsburg University. She was a member of the Pleasant Valley Presbyterian Church in Brodheadsville, PA and served as a Deacon for many years. She also volunteered at the Dale and Frances Hughes Cancer Center after surviving breast cancer.
Marge is survived by her sister, Maryellen Keane and husband, John, of East Stroudsburg; daughters Heather Garrison and husband, Ronald Melfy, of East Stroudsburg; Theresa Kelso and husband, Brian, of Tobyhanna; Mary Lillman and husband, Henry, of Effort; and son Andrew Garrison of Effort. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Edward Goodenough, John Lillman, Taylor (Lillman) Metzgar, Rhyan Lillman, Andrew Garrison, Jr., and Jeffrey Kelso; four great-grandchildren: Braxten Metzgar, Jacob Lillman, Cora Lillman, and Alexis Metzgar; and many extended family members. She is predeceased by grandson Brian Kelso, Jr.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, February 7th from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, February 8th from 10-11 a.m., at William H. Kresge Funeral Home in Brodheadsville, PA, where Marge's Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with Reverend Christine Kass officiating. Per Marge's wishes, a private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ will take place in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island Foundation, Inc. (https://www.libertyellisfoundation.org/donate). Marge was the proud daughter of Irish immigrants and treasured her heritage and family history.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -