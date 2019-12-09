|
Margaret Santiago
11/15/1959 - 12/04/2019
Margaret Santiago, 60, of East Stroudsburg passed away peacefully Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest. She was the loving wife of Jesus Santiago who preceded her in death just 6 days prior.
Born November 15, 1959 in Manhattan New York, she was a daughter of the late Felix and Alejandrina (Deynes) Perez.
Margaret Santiago was a wonderful, sweet, loving mother and wife. She was the best chef I knew. Whenever she cooked she would ensure to cook for anyone that came over even if they showed up unexpectedly. She always looked out for her children and her husband by maintaining the bills, doctor appointments, etc. She was good at everything and was always willing to help regardless of the situation. My mother loved to travel she visited Hawaii, Tennessee, Australia and other places. She was a good listener and conversationalist. During her last few moments as she lay in bed she was more worried about her children then herself. My mom was a selfless, beautiful, inspirational person with a big heart. Even through her struggles as a child, a teen, young wife and mother she would always rise above and thrive. Her youngest and oldest daughters were with her during her final hours and she went in peace. We will always love you mom. Rest in peace.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301. Online condolences may be made on lantermanallenfh.com
