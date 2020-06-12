Margarete C. Creutzmann06/20/1928 - 06/12/2020Margarete C. Creutzmann, 91, formerly of Paradise Valley, died Friday morning, June 12, 2020 while under hospice care in her son's home in Reading. She was the widow of Ernst F. Creutzmann who died in 1986.Born on June 20, 1928 in Liepzig, Germany, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Frieda (Rieck) Schmidt; and lived in Monroe County from 1962 until 2018 when she moved to Reading to live with her son.She was a member of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Mount Pocono.Surviving are two children, Matt Creutzmann of Reading and Marlies Kerrick and husband Alfred of Blakeslee; three grandchildren, George Kerrick and wife Stephanie, Kevin Kerrick and wife April, and Lyle Kerrick and wife Sharon; six great-grandchildren, James Kerrick, Morgan Kerrick, Jacob Kerrick, Hunter Kerrick, Archer Kerrick and Lily Kerrick; and three nieces, Iris Wilmer of Halle-Salle, East Germany, Sylvia Friedl of Styer, Austria and Susan Gollinge of Myrtle Beach, SC. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Hanna Rinhardt and Rosemarie Marchisello.A private family service will take place at Mountainview Mausoleum (in Prospect Cemetery) in East Stroudsburg.In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 675 Belmont Ave., Mt. Pocono, PA 18344.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg