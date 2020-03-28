Home

Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Margarita Anaya-Salala

Margarita Anaya-Salala Obituary
Margarita Anaya-Salala
03/27/2020
Margarita Anaya-Salala, 77, of Tobyhanna, Pa., died Friday, March 27, 2020. She was born in El Salvador and had been residing in the Tobyhanna area for the past 15 years.
She worked as a pharmacist for many years and she was of the Catholic faith.
She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Irizarry of Tobyhanna, and two other children in El Salvador.
Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home.
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
