Margarita Sansaet
12/23/1937 - 10/02/2020
Margarita Sarmiento Sansaet (Margie) was called home by our Lord, on October 2, 2020 at Morton Plant North Bay Hospital in New Port Richey, FL. She was 82. Margarita was born on December 23, 1937 in the Philippines. Margie was dedicated to her family and her faith. She loved flowers and plants, enjoyed time with her friends and loved to laugh. Margarita is survived by her daughter Maria, her granddaughter Jessica, her brother Rufino, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A private Catholic Memorial Mass will take place on October 8, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Peace in New Port Richey. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance is limited. Please contact the family directly if you would like to attend. Margarita's final resting place will be in the Philippines, arrangements TBD. In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. www.stjude.org/donate
Her Ascension Mass will be November 13, 2020 at 8:30am at our Lady Queen of Peace.