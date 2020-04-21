|
Maria Cruz
04/17/2020
Maria Cruz 82 of New York City, N.Y. passed away on Friday April 17, 2020 in the Harlem Hospital, New York. Born in Utuado, Puerto Rico she was the daughter of Ramon and Maria Cruz.
Maria was a lifelong resident of the New York City area and she was of the Christian faith.
She is survived by her children: Jose Luis Mojica, Wanda Iris Monjica Bran, Ivellise Mojica, Jose Daniel Melendez, Maria Mercedes Melendez Pons, Juan Jose Melendez and Evelyn Melendez.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and she will be in their prayers always.
Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020