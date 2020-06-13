Maria G. Teixeira06/12/2020Maria G. Teixeira, 67, of Henryville passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Cedar Crest. She was the wife of Manuel Teixeira.Born in Portugal, she was the daughter of Jose and Delfina (Rocha) Ferreira. Maria was a homemaker for most of her life.In addition to her husband, Maria is survived by her son, Jose, daughter, Paula, and son-in-law, Kevin.Cremation will be private.Joseph J Pula Funeral Home, Inc.23 N. 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360