Maria G. Teixeira
06/12/2020
Maria G. Teixeira, 67, of Henryville passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Cedar Crest. She was the wife of Manuel Teixeira.
Born in Portugal, she was the daughter of Jose and Delfina (Rocha) Ferreira. Maria was a homemaker for most of her life.
In addition to her husband, Maria is survived by her son, Jose, daughter, Paula, son-in-law, Kevin, and her loving dog, Taco.
Cremation will be private.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.