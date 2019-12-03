|
|
Maria L. Parra De Briceno
12/3/2019
Maria L. Parra De Briceno, 72, of East Stroudsburg passed away Tuesday, December 03, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital. She was the wife of Teofilo Jose Briceno. Born in Guayaquil, Ecuador she was the daughter of Jose Parra and Carmen Amelia (Pesantes) De Parra.
Maria had resided in the East Stroudsburg area for the past 9 years and prior to that in Queens, NY. She was a homemaker for most of her life, taking care of her family.
In addition to her husband, Maria is survived by her daughters; Martha Ortega and husband George of East Stroudsburg and Sandra Briceno of Queens, NY. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren; Roberto, Joseph, and Ethan.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 1-2pm with services at 2pm. Pastor Terry Lynch will be officiating at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019