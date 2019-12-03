Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Maria L. Parra De Briceno

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria L. Parra De Briceno Obituary
Maria L. Parra De Briceno
12/3/2019
Maria L. Parra De Briceno, 72, of East Stroudsburg passed away Tuesday, December 03, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital. She was the wife of Teofilo Jose Briceno. Born in Guayaquil, Ecuador she was the daughter of Jose Parra and Carmen Amelia (Pesantes) De Parra.
Maria had resided in the East Stroudsburg area for the past 9 years and prior to that in Queens, NY. She was a homemaker for most of her life, taking care of her family.
In addition to her husband, Maria is survived by her daughters; Martha Ortega and husband George of East Stroudsburg and Sandra Briceno of Queens, NY. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren; Roberto, Joseph, and Ethan.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 1-2pm with services at 2pm. Pastor Terry Lynch will be officiating at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -