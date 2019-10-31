Home

Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535

Maria Pabon

Maria Pabon Obituary
Maria Pabon
10/29/2019
Maria Pabon, 105, of Pocono Lake, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at home. She was the loving wife of the late William Pabon, whom passed away in 2003.
Born in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, she was a daughter of the late Jose and Felipa (Adorno) Gonzalez.
She was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Pocono Pines. She was a member of the Daughters of Mary at St. Mary's Church in Manhattan, New York.
She is survived by children: Roland Pabon of Warrington; William Pabon of Brooklyn, New York; and Sandra Villafane and her husband, Fernando of Pocono Lake; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In additional to her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Luis, Antolina, Victor, Cayita, and Rosario.
There will be a viewing from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, November 3 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Deacon Jose Mendoza will conduct a blessing service at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at noon Monday, November 4 at St. Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx, New York.
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
