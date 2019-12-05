|
Marie Audrey Pirlozzi
8/25/1925 - 12/3/2019
Marie Audrey Pirlozzi, 94, of Reeders, died Tuesday evening, December 3, 2019, at Pleasant Valley Manor in Hamilton Township where she was a resident since 2014. She was the widow of Mike James Pirlozzi with whom she shared 55 years of marriage at the time of his death on December 28, 2005.
Born on August 25, 1925 in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Ruth (Barry) Smith and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
She was a waitress and hostess at Pocono Manor Golf Club restaurant prior to retiring.
Marie was a beloved wife, devoted mother, cherished grandmother and loving great grandmother.
Surviving are three children, Donna M. Mitchell of Mt. Pocono, Phyllis P. Butz and husband Craig of Stroudsburg, and Andrew J. Pirlozzi and wife Louise of Stroudsburg; four grandchildren, Kimberly L. Smith and husband Douglas of Tannersville, Jenell E. Butz of Palm, PA, Kalyn A. Sartori and husband Paul of Stroudsburg, and Brock A. Butz and wife Angela of Stroudsburg; seven great grandchildren, Madison A. Smith, Morgan T. Smith and Meredith R. Smith all of Tannersville, and Ryan A. Sartori, Nicolina R. Butz, Brody A. Butz and Mason O. Butz all of Stroudsburg; a sister, Margaret E. Marsh of Naples, FL; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Hilda R. Smith and a brother, Donald F. Smith, Sr.
Cremation was private and services will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to - PO Box 50, Memphis TN 38101-9929.
