Marie Butts
08/07/2020
Marie Butts, 100, of Effort, and formerly of Saylorsburg, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 in the Brookmont Health Care Center, Effort.
She was the wife of the late Woodrow Butts.
Born in Perkasie, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Alice (Tausig) Charles.
Marie had worked at Valerie Fashions in Wind Gap for many years. During World War II she also worked in Philadelphia, making airplane parts to support the war effort.
She was a volunteer driver for the Monroe Chapter of the American Cancer Society
.
Marie is survived by two daughters, Beverly Hofford and her husband, Jim, of Saylorsburg, and Alice Kotulka and her husband, Joe, of Perkasie; four grandchildren, Lisa Costenbader of Saylorsburg, Aaron Stout and his wife, Cally, of Blairstown, N.J., Jodi Zimmerman and her husband, Tom, of Souderton, and Tami Motts and her husband, Kevin, of Perkasie; and six great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Corey.
Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network, P.O. Box 561, Saylorsburg, PA 18353 or to AWSOM, P.O. Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
The Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, PA 18322kresgefuneralhome.com