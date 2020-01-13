|
|
Marie D. Bischone
1/11/2020
Marie D. Bischone, 80, of East Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Saturday Jan. 11, 2020. She was the widow of Richard Bischone. Born in Queens, New York she was the daughter of Frank & Marie Devine. Marie was residing in the E. Stroudsburg area for the past 17 years and prior to that she resided in the Queens, N.Y. area.
She worked as caterer for the Japan airline for many years while living in New York. She was of the catholic faith.
She is survived by 2 daughters Diane Bischone of E. Stroudsburg and Casandra Bischone and a son Joseph Bischone both of New York and 6 grandchildren.
Cremation services for provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg, Pa.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020