Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Marie D. Bischone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie D. Bischone Obituary
Marie D. Bischone
1/11/2020
Marie D. Bischone, 80, of East Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Saturday Jan. 11, 2020. She was the widow of Richard Bischone. Born in Queens, New York she was the daughter of Frank & Marie Devine. Marie was residing in the E. Stroudsburg area for the past 17 years and prior to that she resided in the Queens, N.Y. area.
She worked as caterer for the Japan airline for many years while living in New York. She was of the catholic faith.
She is survived by 2 daughters Diane Bischone of E. Stroudsburg and Casandra Bischone and a son Joseph Bischone both of New York and 6 grandchildren.
Cremation services for provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg, Pa.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -