Marie F. Correll
11/18/1931 - 9/27/2020
Marie F. Correll, 88, of Belvidere, NJ passed away Sunday, September 27th, at St. Luke's Hospital - Warren Campus, Phillipsburg, NJ.
Marie was born in East Stroudsburg, PA on November 18, 1931, a daughter of the late James and Fay (Haney) Fisher.
She was the loving wife of Richard Correll. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary this past June. Marie was a graduate of the Hotel Administration School in Washington, D.C. and a 1950 graduate of East Stroudsburg High School, in East Stroudsburg, PA. Marie enjoyed spending time with her family taking care of their home.
She was of the Presbyterian faith.
In addition to her loving husband Richard, Marie is survived by two sons Brian Correll, husband of Susan, of Northville, NY; and Denton Correll, husband of Debbie, of Newburgh, NY, and a daughter, Durinda Blanchfield, wife of Patrick, of Hopewell Junction, NY.
Graveside Services will be private at the convenience of the family at Prospect Cemetery, East Stroudsburg, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James B. Gaffney Funeral Home, Bangor, PA. Online condolences may be offered at gaffneyparsons.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
